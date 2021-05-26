Thank God this bed-wetter isn’t responsible.

Via NBC:

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo stressed Tuesday that police departments across the nation do not support a Texas gun bill that would allow adults to carry a handgun without having a background check, license and training.

“From chiefs to sheriffs to police labor, we do not support permit-less, open carry” measures, said Acevedo, the former Houston Police chief.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said he would sign the bill into law. Supporters of the bill call it “constitutional carry” and argue that requiring a permit or license impedes their constitutional right to bear arms.

“We do not support it. It is not needed … So he’s either going to support [police] in word and deed, or only in word” Acevedo said.

