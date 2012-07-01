Via Free Beacon:

Joe Biden’s nominee for immigration enforcement chief partnered with a Chinese government propaganda ministry on a 2014 public relations campaign to bolster the international image of Shanghai, a partnership that is now under scrutiny ahead of his Senate confirmation hearing.

Ed Gonzalez was a member of the Houston City Council and was serving as the city’s mayor pro tem when he signed a cooperative agreement in October 2014 with Zhu Yonglei, the head of the Chinese government’s Information Office of Shanghai, according to news reports and Gonzalez’s Twitter posts at the time.

The “memorandum of understanding” between Gonzalez and Zhu was an “agreement to promote each of the partner cities for a year through a series of videos at strategic locations and on social media,” according to China Daily. The deal was reportedly an expansion of an existing partnership intended to promote economic ties between Houston and Shanghai.

