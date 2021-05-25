Clown show.

Via Fox News:

Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler declared the Wuhan coronavirus lab-leak theory “suddenly credible” on Tuesday, after previously mocking Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and others last year for espousing the “virtually impossible” theory.

“The source of the coronavirus that has left more than 3 million people dead around the world remains a mystery. But in recent months the idea that it emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) — once dismissed as a ridiculous conspiracy theory — has gained new credence,” Kessler wrote, in a timeline article about how the story developed over the past year.

One of the outlets to dismiss it as a “ridiculous conspiracy theory” was Kessler’s: the Washington Post reported on Feb. 17, 2020, that Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., had “repeated a fringe theory suggesting that the ongoing spread of a coronavirus is connected to research in the disease-ravaged epicenter of Wuhan, China.” Kessler passively referred to the article as “critical” of Cotton.