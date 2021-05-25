Über-RINO Susan Collins sided with the Dems.

Via Daily Caller:

The Senate confirmed Kristen Clarke to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division on Tuesday.

Republican Maine Rep. Susan Collins voted with all 50 Democrats to confirm Clarke. Her nomination survived Republican criticism of her promotion of an essay that compared police officers to the Ku Klux Klan, as well as other perceived insults towards police officers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was forced to use a discharge petition to advance Clarke’s nomination out of the Senate Judiciary Committee after Democrats and Republicans deadlocked, Axios reported.

