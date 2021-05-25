Love Bibi!

Via Daily Caller:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rebuffed U.S. efforts to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal during remarks in front of Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden wants to revive the deal canceled by former President Donald Trump three years ago despite pushback from both parties, Politico previously reported. The deal, officially dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was brokered by former President Barack Obama in 2015 when Biden served as vice president.

Netanyahu pushed back on the Biden administration’s recent efforts and expressed his hope that the U.S. would forgo its plans. The prime minister voiced concern for the implications of Iran having “an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy.”

“The second point is – naturally, is Iran. We discussed many regional issues, but none is greater than Iran. And I can tell you that I hope that the United States will not go back to the old JCPOA because we believe that that deal paves the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy,” Netanyahu said during the joint press event.