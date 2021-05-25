Via NY Post:

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he “was right” all along to have pinned the coronavirus pandemic on China, which concealed early data on the outbreak.

“Now everybody is agreeing that I was right when I very early on called Wuhan as the source of COVID-19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus,” Trump said in an emailed statement. “To me it was obvious from the beginning but I was badly criticized, as usual. Now they are all saying ‘He was right.’”

Trump did not specifically endorse the lab leak theory while he was in office, but said it was a possibility.

His statement came on the heels of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Tuesday calling on the World Health Organization to launch a second investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic as the “lab leak” theory gains traction.

