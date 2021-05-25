Time to go back to Burger King.

Via Click Orlando:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity announced on Monday that the state will withdraw from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program, removing additional funds from those who receive unemployment payments.

The DEO made the announcement with a post on Twitter that stated the withdrawal will take effect on June 26.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program gives people who are currently on unemployment a $300 weekly payment from the federal government in addition to the state’s unemployment payment — which is a minimum of $32 and a maximum of $275.

