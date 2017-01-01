Via Free Beacon:

More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening legal action over the Biden administration’s expansion of taxpayer funding for abortion.

The letter, authored by Ohio attorney general Dave Yost, rips into a rule change to the Title X family funding program proposed by President Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services that would grant abortion providers access to millions in taxpayer funding. The letter said the proposed changes would place recipients of the funding in “jeopardy of violating federal law.”

“Title X reflects a compromise. It funds services that large numbers of Americans support while withholding that funding from services that large numbers oppose,” the attorneys general state in the letter. “The Proposed Rule tramples that compromise, by intertwining family-planning services with the divisive issue of publicly funded abortions.”