There’s no low these people won’t sink to.

Via Business Insider:

At 97, Lily Ebert is one of the oldest Jewish creators on TikTok. She is also a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, where the Nazis murdered 1.5 million Jews.

Neither facts were enough to restrain the online mob looking for Jews to abuse on social media since Israel’s bombing campaign on Gaza began.

After posting an innocuous TikTok video wishing her followers a restful Shabbat (Sabbath) from her London home, her great-grandson and the account’s administrator said she was flooded with “messages of hate.”

A “Happy Holocaust,” “Peace be upon Hitler,” and “Ask her if she thinks the treatment of Palestinians reminds her [of] the treatment she got in the camps” were some of the comments Ebert received.

