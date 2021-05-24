Dems hardest hit.

Via Daily Caller:

A majority of Americans said the Islamist militant group Hamas is responsible for the recent violence in Israel and the Palestinian territory of Gaza, according to polling data.

In a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey shared Monday with The Hill, 60% of respondents said Hamas is responsible for the recent violence while 40% said Israel is responsible. Hundreds of people have been reported dead after Hamas launched rockets into Israel earlier this month and Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes at Hamas-controlled targets in Gaza.

Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll surveyed 1,945 registered voters between May 19-20. The survey is a representative online sample and as such does not report a probability confidence interval, according to The Hill.