So when people label racism as "anti-white,"—they're not defending any culture—they're defending being racist w/o consequence.

PSA: White is not a culture. There's German culture. French culture. Dutch culture. Irish culture. Celebrate them! But no such thing as "white culture."

CHICAGO – Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accused Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday of harboring anti-White racism and called for her to step down over her remarks this week about the city’s media landscape.

In a tweet, Gabbard, a one-time Democratic presidential candidate from Hawaii, also called on President Joe Biden and other leaders to join her.

“Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent,” she wrote. “I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white.”

