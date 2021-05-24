Via The Sun:

HOSPITALS in Japan are on the brink of collapse amid a huge influx of Covid cases – just eight weeks before the country is due to host the Olympics.

Hospitals in Osaka, Japan’s second-largest city, are at breaking point as the fourth wave of the pandemic sweeps the nation, sparking calls for the international sporting event to be scrapped.

The hardest hit area is Japan’s western region, home to nine million residents – which accounted for a third of the country’s deaths in May, despite only making up just seven per cent of its population.

Yuji Tohda, the director of Kindai University Hospital in Osaka, issued a stark warning that “simply put, this is a collapse of the medical system.

“The highly infectious British variant and slipping alertness have led to this explosive growth in the number of patients.”

Caring for critically ill patients has also had a huge impact on those caring for them, according to

Satsuki Nakayama, the head of the nursing department at OMPUH.

Keep reading…