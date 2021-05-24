I’d pay real money to see this noodle armed grandpa lift anything over 3 pounds.

Via MSN:

During a speech in Pittsburgh in March, President Biden held up the index card he keeps in his right breast pocket to track the nation’s covid deaths, inadvertently revealing a glimpse of his private schedule on the back side.

Biden family dogs make White House debut

9:30 a.m. — “Joint Video Tapings with the First Lady.”

9:45 a.m. — “Proceed to Oval Office.”

9:50 a.m. — “Hold for Ron,” shorthand for a meeting with Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

As Biden proceeded through his day — from a 30-minute lunch to a prep session for a Cabinet meeting — he had ticked through each item with a slash from a black pen: Check. Check. Check.

It was a rare glimpse inside a president’s actual life — the extreme scripting and almost surreal regimentation that define Biden’s days, from his arrival in the Oval Office just after 9 a.m. to his brief walk back to the White House residence for dinner with his wife by 7 p.m.

Keep reading…