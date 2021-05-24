Piss off.

Via Next Gov:

As more people across the globe get into trading and purchasing goods using cryptocurrencies—even the federal government—the IRS’s Criminal Investigations division wants “reliable” tools and processes for cracking crypto wallets.

Cryptocurrencies are digital assets with set or fluctuating market rates that can be traded for real currency. The rise of cryptocurrencies coincided with the invention of the distributed ledger—also known as blockchain—which allows for transparency in accounting while maintaining a user’s anonymity.

For an added layer of security, some cryptocurrency traders use crypto wallets, which keep the private keys needed to access the cryptocurrency separate from the broker making the transaction.

These wallets can take the form of a segmented app with an extra layer of security or a separate piece of hardware—like a thumb drive—that stores the private keys offline until needed.

