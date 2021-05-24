Via NBC:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer apologized Sunday after she was seen in a photo with a dozen people at a bar — violating her own order restricting indoor dining to no more than six people at a table.

“Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together,” the governor explained in a statement, according to NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit. “Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”

