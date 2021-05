And they did it peacefully (gasp!).

More than 6,000 pro-Israel patriot Americans took part today in peaceful and civilized rally in support of the Jewish state. In contrast, the pro-Palestinian rallies were full of hate and incitement for violence against the Jewish American community. Kodos to the @israeliamerican https://t.co/DLvraeML7u pic.twitter.com/mG1D5abP2A

— Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) May 24, 2021