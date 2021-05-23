Via Daily Caller:

Two Jewish teens were allegedly rescued by a ride share driver after being beaten in Brooklyn on Saturday by pro-Palestinian individuals.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) received a report Saturday night that an 18-year-old and 17-year-old were walking near Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn when they were approached by “two unidentified males who demanded that the victims repeat anti-Jewish statements.”

The 18-year-old victim’s father spoke to the Daily Caller under the condition of anonymity and said his son and nephew were told to chant “Free Palestine,” but refused to do so. The teens, who the father said were both wearing their yarmulkes, refused and were immediately assaulted, according to police. Both victims were punched in the head and the 17-year-old was placed in a chokehold, police said.

