Via Fox News:

A 6-year-old boy riding in a booster seat on his way to school Friday was shot dead on a California highway in an apparent road-rage incident.

“Mommy, my tummy hurts,” Aiden Leos said moments after being shot in the stomach, his older sister Alexis Cloonan told KABC.

Aiden attended kindergarten at Calvary Chapel in Yorba Linda, according to local reports. He had just celebrated his birthday last week.

