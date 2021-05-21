

Imagine being such a cuck you throw your entire family under the bus for her.

Via NBC:

LONDON — Prince Harry has accused the British royal family of “total neglect” and revealed he turned to alcohol and drugs years after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments as he once again opened up about his mental health to the American media mogul Oprah Winfrey in a new interview released Friday.

The pair delve into Harry’s personal life — from his trauma in the wake of his mother’s death to his experience with therapy and recent royal feuds.

“I felt completely helpless,” he said, speaking about the press scrutiny he and his wife, Meghan, faced. “I thought my family would help — but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment Friday in response to a request from NBC News.

