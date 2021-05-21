Via Relevant Magazine:

A new study from Arizona Christian University suggests that there are significant, statistical differences between generations in regard to spiritual beliefs and behaviors.

ACU’s Cultural Research Center recently conducted the American Worldview Inventory 2021, a survey of the philosophy of life on American adults. The assessment is based on several dozen worldview-related questions covering eight categories of worldview application. The CRC divided participants into four generations: Millennials (born 1984-2002), Gen X (1965-1983), Baby Boomers (1946-1964) and Builders (1927-1945).

Unsurprisingly, each generation differed greatly when it came to specific beliefs and practices. The CRC research shows that some of the biggest differences are in definitions of success in life, abortion, Biblical practices things like and karma and horoscopes. Millennials and Gen X beliefs align more closely to one another, while Boomers and Builders hold more similar beliefs.

Keep reading…