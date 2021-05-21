The hell are they celebrating? Half the countries in ruins, the other half is on fire.

Via The Sun:

Celebrations were heard on Gaza streets minutes after the truce began as cars honked their horns and guns were fired in the air, while in the occupied West Bank, joyful crowds also took to the streets.

“It’s a good decision to be honest with you because people from both sides are done with what’s going on,” said Amwrah Dana, a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the surprise truce with a statement from his cabinet calling it “mutual and unconditional”.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed that a “mutual and simultaneous” truce with Israel would begin at midnight UK time.

“This is the euphoria of victory,” said Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas figure, in front of a crowd of thousands of Palestinians who had gathered in the streets to celebrate.

