And no, I’m not joking. This literally happened.

Via Sky News:

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company is being sued after a man alleged one of its “vagina-scented” candles “exploded”.

Colby Watson, from Texas, said he bought the infamous $75 “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle from Goop’s website in January.

After burning it for about three hours on his bedside table, he alleged the candle “exploded” and became “engulfed in high flames”, according to a court document.

He said the blaze left a “black burn ring” on his bedside table and the candle jar was “charred and black”.

However, no injuries were reported.

The Goop website has a warning on its website advising people not to burn the candle for more than two hours.

“We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product. We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell,” a Goop spokesperson told Sky News affiliate NBC News.

