Why does Nancy Pelosi hate science?

Via Fox News:

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who was one of the four GOP members of Congress fined $500 for failing to wear a mask on the House floor in protest of the congressional mandate, argued on “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “wants to fine the science, not follow the science.”

“This is an issue that’s very important to me,” Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said, noting that she had been vaccinated.

“I’ve been doing vaccine clinics and administering vaccines in my 24 counties in my district and I saw the vaccination numbers going down, and I felt that clear guidance from the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] that if you were vaccinated you could go without your mask would help more people be incentivized to get vaccinated,” Miller-Meeks, who is a physician, added.