Via NY Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday spoke to Jordanian King Abdullah II on behalf of President Biden to brief him on US efforts to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Biden has not spoken with the Arab nation’s leader since Hamas began firing rockets last week from Gaza into Israel following clashes in Jerusalem.

“I spoke with Jordan King Abdullah II to reaffirm our support and express our commitment to continued close cooperation,” Harris wrote on Twitter.

“I briefed him on our intensive diplomatic efforts to support the path to a ceasefire in Gaza. The U.S. and Jordan will continue working to deescalate tensions.”

A White House readout said Harris and Abdullah “discussed the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank.”

