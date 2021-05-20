Via DailyCaller:

Claxton Poultry Farms and other conspirators were charged with allegedly conspiring to fix prices on broiler chicken products, according to The Department of Justice.

From 2012 to 2019, Claxton and ten other conspirators, including President Mikell Fries and Vice President Scott Brady, allegedly suppressed competitors selling broiler chicken products, according to The DOJ.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, a Colorado-based broiler chicken producer, pleaded guilty to being involved in the conspiracy. The corporation faces a $107 million fine, according to The DOJ.

