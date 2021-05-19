The pro-Palestinian group came to the sidewalk to fight.

🚨🚨 Tonight pro-Palestinian individuals were driving with megaphones around La Cienega & Beverly (a heavily Jewish area) in Los Angeles and threw objects at Jews at a restaurant table. Some threw things back.

Via Daily Wire:

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating whether an attack on a group of Jewish men dining in the Beverly Grove neighborhood late Tuesday night was a possible hate crime committed by a pro-Palestinian group.

Cell phone footage posted on social media reportedly showed a confrontation that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. outside Sushi Fumi on the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.

Witnesses told L.A.’s CBS News affiliate that a caravan waving pro-Palestinian flags approached the restaurant, then a mob of men dressed in black physically attacked the group of Jewish diners sitting outside while yelling anti-Semitic slurs. One man, who the outlet emphasized is not Jewish, said he was pepper-sprayed after defending the group and went to a hospital for care. Another unnamed eyewitness said about thirty men exited the vehicles “and started running toward the tables and asking indiscriminately, ‘Who’s Jewish?’”

