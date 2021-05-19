Via Fox News:

The relationship between the Bidens and Vice President Kamala Harris purportedly became messy after Harris — then Joe Biden’s opponent in the primary — came after him for his record on busing and his boasts of his relationships with segregationist senators, according to journalist Edward Isaac Dovere.

First lady Jill Biden even said Harris can “go f— herself” in a call with campaign donors, Dovere writes in his forthcoming book shared with Fox News, “Battle for the Soul,” to be published May 25.

It was after Joe Biden had reminisced in a speech on his early days in Washington, trying to emphasize his record as a deal broker, Dovere writes. He talked about his relationship with two holdout segregationists in the Senate.

