dude wtf is confusing? Take the damn thing off.

Via NY Post:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of blindsiding governors with last week’s guidance that vaccinated people can ditch masks in most settings, telling officials, “We had to scramble.”

Details of the private call between the White House, Cuomo and other governors were tweeted out Tuesday by ABC News reporter Katherine Faulders.

The CDC unveiled its updated guidance May 13, which stated that anyone who is fully vaccinated can “start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” in the words of Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” said Walensky, who added that the new guidance also applied to events like outdoor concerts and sporting events. The CDC also published a graphic showing that fully vaccinated people could go without masks at movie theaters, worship services and indoor restaurants and bars.

