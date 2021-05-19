Good.

Via Dallas News:

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation Wednesday that abortion opponents call a milestone measure to protect life while advocates decry it as one of the most extreme restrictions in the country and vow to continue fighting it in court.

The bill from Mineola Republican Sen. Bryan Hughes sets a ban on abortion the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is as early as six weeks, before many are aware of their pregnancy.

The bill also allows any private citizen to file a civil lawsuit against abortion providers, and anybody who “aids or abets” the performance of a procedure in violation to the ban. The bill includes an exception for medical emergencies, but not for pregnancies that resulted from cases of rape or incest.

Keep reading…