4 rockets were just fired from Lebanon at northern Israel, 1 of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Via CNBC:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he was determined to continue the bombardment of Gaza, after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a “significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire” during a phone call between the two leaders.

Netanyahu, shortly after speaking with Biden, said he is “determined to continue in this operation until its objective is achieved — to bring back the quiet and security to…citizens of Israel,” according to The Jerusalem Post and other Israeli media outlets.

The worst outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence since 2014 has entered its second week as militants in the blockaded Gaza Strip continue their rocket fire.

Hostilities have spilled out into Jerusalem, the West Bank and Israel, as Palestinian protesters striking in solidarity with Gazans clash with Israeli police, some of the protesters throwing rocks while police respond with tear gas. Many of the demonstrators do not support Hamas, but see the protests as acts of resistance against Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

