Via DailyMail:

Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem’s Old City today, and two soldiers were shot in the West Bank, as widespread demonstrations turned into violent confrontations in Israel and the occupied territories.

The eight day of violence in the region followed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal of Joe Biden’s calls for a cease fire and continued air strike on the Gaza strip.

Elsewhere, tear gas was fired at demonstrators at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s old city, around half a mile from Temple Mount where clashes last Monday at Al-Aqsa Mosque – Islam’s third holiest site – provoked a barrage of missiles from Hamas in Gaza.

