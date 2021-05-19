Via CNN:

President Joe Biden on Wednesday dramatically escalated his public pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the fighting with Hamas that has stretched into a 10th day, as their decades-long relationship faces a stern test.

The White House said Biden told Netanyahu “that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire” in the raging violence with Hamas. The statement was a signal that Biden is losing patience with Netanyahu, a leader he has known for four decades.

The description of the call — the fourth between President and Prime Minister over the past week — reflected growing concern in the White House over the conflict. Previously, administration officials said their objective was to keep pressure on Israel limited to private conversations. But that appeared to shift after the White House revealed publicly that Biden had set a short deadline for de-escalating the violence.

