Of course he does, he’s looking for a place to retire to.

Via NBC:

Former President Barack Obama on Monday offered a blunt assessment of the videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon that have continued to gain attention in the United States.

“What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” he said.

Obama’s comments add to the growing legitimacy of the reports of the unidentified phenomenon and the government’s awareness of them at high levels.

Appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS, Obama offered some levity on the question of aliens and his personal curiosity before assuming a more serious demeanor.

