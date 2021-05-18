Botox is squeezing her brains.

Via Fox News:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer botched timing in her attempt to shut down another oil pipeline as America is experiencing a major gas shortage.

The Democrat explained in a Washington Post op-ed on Friday that the Line 5 pipeline owned and operated by Enbridge Inc. has pumped crude oil through the cross-section of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, the Straits of Mackinac, for 70 years. Whitmer described the two 4.5 mile sections as a “ticking time bomb.”

“Oil and water don’t mix — especially when the latter involves the Great Lakes, the repository of more than 20 percent of the world’s fresh water,” she writes.

