Irony.

Via NYDN:

A memorial for a slain Brooklyn man turned quickly into another murder scene.

A young mom was fatally shot in the head while attending the Monday night vigil for a neighborhood man gunned down in similarly brutal fashion less than 24 hours earlier, police said. The blood of victim Shalimar Birkett, 32, stained the Brownsville sidewalk Tuesday hours after the slaying where fellow mourners watched in horror.

Keep reading…