Typical hypocrisy.

Via Washington Times:

President Biden will be riding in the fossil fuel-guzzling armored limousine known as the Beast when he arrives Tuesday at a Ford Motor Co. electric vehicle plant to showcase his zero-emissions agenda.

The 20,000-pound Beast, a bulked-up Cadillac, is powered by a diesel engine that is estimated to get less than 10 mpg.

Mr. Biden was traveling to Detroit aboard Air Force One and would then motor roughly 12 miles in the Beast to Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.