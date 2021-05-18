You know what endangers this woman’s life more than a vaccinated kid without a mask? That box of doughnuts she ate for breakfast.

Via NYPost:

A Wisconsin high school teacher was caught on camera berating a vaccinated student for not wearing a face mask — calling the teen a “jerk” in the foul rant.

“I don’t care if you’re vaccinated, you little dink!” the teacher in the Poynette school district tells the student in the video.

“I don’t want to get sick and die! There’s other people you can infect just because you’re vaccinated. You know what? You’re not a special person around here,” she continues as the student sits with his back against a wall.

