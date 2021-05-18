Sanity.

Via Campus Reform:

A Louisiana state lawmaker introduced a bill to ban schools from teaching the “divisive concepts” of critical race theory at state-funded schools.

State Rep. Ray Garofalo (R-LA) filed the legislation, which addresses “certain concepts related to race and sex in elementary and secondary schools and postsecondary education institutions,” on April 2.

The bill bans a litany of “divisive concepts,” including the notions that “one race or sex is inherently superior or inferior to another race or sex,” that “an individual should be discriminated against, favored, or receive differential treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race or sex,” and that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility or is to be held accountable for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”

