Via FreeBeacon:

Rep. Cori Bush (D., Mo.) spent years working as a faith healer for a religious group that claims to have resurrected the dead and cured thousands of people suffering from AIDS, cancer, paralysis, and other serious maladies—including Bush’s own severe case of coronavirus last year.

Bush did not have medical insurance when she was hospitalized with the virus last April, and she said her struggle illustrated the necessity of passing Medicare for All. Officials at her faith-healing church, however, said she was cured within 30 minutes after talking to the head pastor, Charles Ndifon, by phone from her hospital bed.

“Cori, she had COVID, and she called me from the hospital,” Ndifon, the presiding apostle of Kingdom Embassy International churches told the Washington Free Beacon. “And 30 minutes later, she was breathing. Healed. It was that simple.”

Ndifon—a Nigerian-born religious and leadership guru who runs a global network of apostolic churches headquartered in Rhode Island—said he first trained Bush to become a faith healer after she started attending his events in St. Louis in 2011. She started conducting healings and opened the St. Louis chapter of Ndifon’s Kingdom Embassy International church, he said. According to Ndifon’s teachings, illnesses are the result of demonic forces that must be expelled from the body.

