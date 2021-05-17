Via CBS:

Millions of middle and low income families across the country will start receiving monthly payments beginning in mid-July as part of the new, fully refundable child tax credit. The first payments will be made on July 15 and subsequent payments will continue to be made monthly through the end of the year, the Treasury Department and IRS announced on Monday.

Roughly 39 million households will begin receiving automatic payments. That covers more than 65 million children, accounting for about 88% of all children in the U.S., according to the Biden administration. Eligible families will receive payments of up to $300 a month for every child under the age of 6 and up to $250 a month for every child ages 6 to 17.

