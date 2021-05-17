* 0 Covid related deaths–the only time that's happened since data was tracked in March, 2020.

Via WFAA:

TEXAS, USA — As the world continues its efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas recorded its first day ever with zero fatalities in a single day, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas COVID-19 dashboard reports that there were zero “newly reported deaths” and 388 new confirmed cases statewide. It is important to note that this data reported to the State is preliminary in the sense that a handful of counties do not report data on the weekends anymore, so that data could potentially be backlogged to Monday.

Abbott said the case numbers reported Sunday were the lowest they’ve been more than 13 months.

