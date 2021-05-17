Via NY Post:

A 56-year-old Israeli man died Monday of wounds he suffered last week when he was hit in the head by a brick hurled by Arab rioters in the flashpoint town of Lod, according to reports.

Yigal Yehoshua, who is Jewish, was driving home Tuesday evening when he was swept up in the middle of violent protests after the death of Moussa Hassouna, a local resident who was shot during clashes between Arabs and Jews the night before, Haaretz reported.

After the attack, young Arabs told the news outlet that “this is the blood vengeance they were looking for in exchange for the death of Hassouna.”

An initial investigation found that Hassouna was standing dozens of feet from the Jewish suspects when he was shot, the Times of Israel reported.

