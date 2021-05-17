We’re rolling out one of the biggest changes in Twitch history, which will help creators build larger, more global communities: Local Subs Pricing.
The price of a sub in most countries will be lowered, starting with Mexico and Turkey.
— Twitch (@Twitch) May 17, 2021
So America and Canadian parents can expect to pay for the rest of the world in this too.
Via Neowin:
Twitch is introducing regional pricing for its subscriptions, recognizing that paying a flat fee of $4.99 per month is not equally affordable for all its users. To start with, the initiative will be available in Mexico and Turkey on May 20. Regional pricing for other countries in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe will be rolled outin Q3 2021, the firm wrote in a blog post. To see if your country is part of Twitch’s plans, click here.