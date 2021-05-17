Good thing we paid for this vaccine for them.

Via NY Post:

The Biden administration on Monday announced plans to send 20 million US-approved COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries by the end of June as the US population moves closer to herd immunity.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said those doses will be in addition to 60 million AstraZeneca doses that aren’t approved for use in the US and which are under review for possible contamination before they are shipped abroad.

Psaki did not say which countries would receive the doses, but she said the US would be leading the world in gifting vaccines if the AstraZeneca doses are deemed usable.

“That is a total of 80 million doses and this is the most doses donated by any country in the world by five times,” Psaki said at her daily press briefing. “This will put 80 million doses out into the world by the end of June.”

Keep reading…