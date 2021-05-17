Via NY Post:

Robert Durst’s brother and father helped cover up the 1982 disappearance and murder of the real estate heir’s wife, Kathie Durst, lawyers for the missing woman claimed Monday.

“Attorneys representing Kathleen Durst’s family say #RobertDurst brother Douglas & father Seymore aided in the cover-up of Kathleen’s disappearance and murder,” Law & Crime executive producer Cathy Russon tweeted.

The bombshell accusation by the law firm Abrams and Fensterman comes as Robert Durst’s Los Angeles trial in the murder of his longtime confidant is set to resume after a 14-month delay.

Durst, 78, has been jailed since 2015 on charges he shot and killed his friend Susan Berman in her Los Angeles home in 2000.

