Mentions nothing about terrorism…

Via NY Post:

A group of 29 Democratic senators — and separately, one Republican — are calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as the fighting between the two continues to intensify.

In a statement released Sunday night, freshman Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and 28 other Senate Democrats urged that both parties immediately stand down “to prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories.”

The other lawmakers who signed on to the statement include Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wi.), Michael Bennet (D-Co.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Mazie Hirono (D-Hi.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Angus King (I-Me.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Chris Murphy (D-Ct.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jack Reed (D-RI), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Brian Schatz (D-Hi.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

Keep reading…