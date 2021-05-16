This, on the streets of London is deeply disturbing. Vile, criminal hatred like this must not be tolerated. https://t.co/MAQbuqBvhV

Via Metro:

People have been filmed driving through London in a convoy of cars shouting antisemitic obscenities. One of the passengers yelled ‘F**k the Jews, rape their daughters’ through a loudspeaker as they drove through residential areas. Video was filmed in Finchley Road, St John’s Wood, near a Jewish Community centre, with the man claiming ‘We have to send a message’. The cars, carrying Palestinian flags, are understood to have then driven towards central London to continue their rally.

