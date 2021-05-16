Via Breaking 911:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning Americans about the dangers involved in the illegal sale of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards and other COVID-19 scams.

Vaccination cards are intended to provide recipients of the coronavirus vaccine with information regarding the type of vaccine they received and their dates of inoculation. The creation, purchase, or sale of vaccine cards is illegal and “endangers public safety,” the FBI says.

The unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal on such cards is a crime that may be punishable under Title 18, United States Code, Section 1017, and other federal laws. Penalties may include hefty fines and prison time.

FBI-Chicago is also warning the public that posting photographs of legitimate vaccination cards online may leave individuals vulnerable to identity theft.

Keep reading…