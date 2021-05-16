Via Fox News:

Thousands of protesters gathered in Los Angeles on Saturday to demonstrate support for Palestinians amid violence that has rocked Gaza and Israel over the past week.

The march started around noon outside the Federal Building on Wilshire Boulevard and wound its way through area streets, clogging traffic.

Demonstrators chanted and held signs saying “Free Palestine” and “End All U.S. Aid to Israel,” according to the Associated Press. They were heard shouting “long live intifada.” Police temporarily shut down traffic on Wilshire Boulevard and warned drivers to find alternate routes.

