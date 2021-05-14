Why have insurance when the US taxpayer can pay for you?

Via NY Post:

Amid a growing southern border crisis, President Biden on Friday met privately with six people brought to the US illegally as children and repealed a long-stalled Trump administration policy that would have required immigrants to prove they had health insurance.

The pair of actions come as a push for immigration reform legislation sputters on Capitol Hill.

The White House said in a statement that Biden “met with six DACA recipients who work in health care, education, and agriculture to discuss their experiences on the frontlines of the pandemic.”

